Opinion / Columnists GAVIN RICH: Erasmus gives local rugby some hope Insular SA starts to look outward for inspiration BL PREMIUM

The thought process that guided Rassie Erasmus in the appointment of former Irish international Felix Jones to the Springbok management team provides a glimmer of hope for SA rugby that goes beyond the World Cup.

Historically, SA rugby has tended to be xenophobic. When Eddie Jones was part of the Springbok World Cup winning effort 12 years ago he was pointedly not presented with a Bok blazer and before that there was huge disquiet in many sections of the rugby community at Harry Viljoen’s decision to appoint three Australians to his Bok management team.