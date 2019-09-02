GAVIN RICH: Erasmus gives local rugby some hope
Insular SA starts to look outward for inspiration
02 September 2019 - 05:02
The thought process that guided Rassie Erasmus in the appointment of former Irish international Felix Jones to the Springbok management team provides a glimmer of hope for SA rugby that goes beyond the World Cup.
Historically, SA rugby has tended to be xenophobic. When Eddie Jones was part of the Springbok World Cup winning effort 12 years ago he was pointedly not presented with a Bok blazer and before that there was huge disquiet in many sections of the rugby community at Harry Viljoen’s decision to appoint three Australians to his Bok management team.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.