KEVIN MCCALLUM: Pirates is a sports club synonymous with the history of Joburg It is a place to breath and play, to forget the hardness of life and to give of yourself to others less fortunate

Most afternoons, an elderly lady and her little dog roll into the Pirates Sports Club in Greenside to while away the afternoon. She sits down at the table on the right of the patio and puts down a small bed for her doggie.

She buys a Castle Lite from the bar and lets the doggie lick the froth off the top of her beer before settling in. Snoekie, the doggie, is queen of all she surveys at Pirates. She stands at the edge of the patio and barks her soft, gruff woof at the bigger dogs as they are walked around the fields.