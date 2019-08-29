Opinion / Columnists SIMON BARBER: China makes America great again — for machines New owners of an old GM plant find local workers unproductive and replace them with robots at every turn BL PREMIUM

Just before Christmas 2008, after Wall Street’s Ponzi artists drove the global economy off a cliff, General Motors (GM) shuttered its Moraine assembly plant outside Dayton, Ohio, throwing a thousand people out of work and the middle class.

Today the facility is humming again courtesy of Cao Dewang. The billionaire Chinese industrialist, who also goes by Cho Tak Wong, barely survived as a labourer during Mao’s Great Leap Forward. Then he founded what has become one of the world’s largest makers of glass for cars and trucks, the Fuyao Group.