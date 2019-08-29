LUMKILE MONDI: Treasury’s overtures face heckles from rigid blocs
29 August 2019 - 05:11
Early indications are that many in business and society are embracing the strategy document finance minister Tito Mboweni published on Tuesday, and in the absence of good economic news any optimistic development is welcome.
The consultative nature of Mboweni’s strategy, which explores possible structural economic reforms intended to change gear and escape the economic crisis SA is experiencing, amounts to the extension of an olive branch to economists in academia and the private sector who were left out during the expert consultation process late in 2018.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.