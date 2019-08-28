Opinion / Columnists JOHN DLUDLU: Uncooperative Donald Trump takes World Trade Organization to the crossroads US president’s protectionism measures are behind the Group of Seven failing to agree on nomination of judges for the WTO’s appellate body BL PREMIUM

In three months’ time, the world’s trade watchdog — one of the post-war’s most imaginative creations — will face its worst crisis. That is, the world’s proponents of free trade must act fast to save the World Trade Organization (WTO) from collapsing.

And the world has Donald Trump, the US’s controversial president, to thank for this. Since coming to power in 2016, he has decisively weakened the world’s trading system.