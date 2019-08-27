MICHEL PIREU: The art or science of decision-making and the stock markets
Keep it simple, don't strive for a perfect investment and stay with the facts
27 August 2019 - 05:10
Most of us like to think of ourselves as capable of logical thinking and making sensible choices, of being rational. Some of us might even fancy ourselves as a bit of a homo economicus — the economists’ ideal man, always making the best decisions given the available evidence, even hedging against ignorance and uncertainty.
Unfortunately, this is simply not who we are. As decision-makers, we simplify, misunderstand, lack ability, miscalculate, forget, and make evaluations of alternatives that depend on seemingly irrelevant details.
