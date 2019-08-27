Opinion / Columnists CAROL PATON: How to tackle state cuts without losing vital personnel With the government seeking a reduction of about 10% of its salary bill, splitting up staff is key BL PREMIUM

The message is permeating through the government that come 2020, budget cuts will be made.

The instruction to departments to prepare scenarios in which their baseline funding is cut by 5%, 6% and 7% from 2020 to 2023 has helped focus minds on the tight fiscal position. So has the message to the ministers’ committee on the budget that the Treasury is looking for a cut to the budget about the size of 10% of the government salary bill.