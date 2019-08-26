Opinion / Columnists LUKANYO MNYANDA: Reserve Bank trumps Fed in berating government US president’s reaction to a rather mild speech from the Federal Reserve chair is extraordinary BL PREMIUM

Even by recent standards, US President Donald Trump’s reaction to a rather mild speech from the chair of the Federal Reserve was extraordinary.

“My only question is, who is our bigger enemy, Jay Powell or Chairman Xi?,” was Trump’s retort via Twitter, seemingly in response to an observation that there was little that monetary policy could do to counter the impact of his trade wars on the economy.