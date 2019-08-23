Opinion / Columnists STREET DOGS: What is the Big Lie? BL PREMIUM

From Ben Carlson at A Wealth of Common Sense:

Let’s face it – just about all of us have complicated, if not downright dysfunctional, relationships with money. Do some people need a kick in the pants to get them to get their finances in order? Sure, and that will always be the case with a group of people who have the resources but can’t get their spending or savings habits under control.