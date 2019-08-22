Opinion / Columnists STREET DOGS: On real cost distortion BL PREMIUM

“Stock-based compensation shouldn’t be counted as an expense? What else could it be? And restructuring expenses? Restructurings are common in business. Our acquisition-related amortisation expenses may not be a true economic cost. In contrast, Berkshire’s depreciation charge understates our true economic cost." — Warren Buffett

From The Investments Blog: The practice of ignoring real costs makes what’s inherently challenging — the investing process — even more so.