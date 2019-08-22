Opinion / Columnists BULL’S EYE JEREMY THOMAS: Our Winter of Hate redux, this time sans alternatives Our youth have become a silent majority uninterested in a capitalism destroying itself BL PREMIUM

Never mind celebrating the Summer of Love; how about we wallow in a Winter of Hate?

You might have noticed the plethora of articles about the happenings of August 1969; how the highs of Woodstock supposedly coloured an entire generation.