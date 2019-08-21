Opinion / Columnists FT'S LEX THE LEX COLUMN: Asians put lipstick on the recession frog Demand for skincare products in the region helps firm Estée Lauder profits BL PREMIUM

The US bond market may have started to exhibit age spots. Global economic growth looks tired. But try telling that to Asia’s legion of skincare devotees.

The region’s seemingly insatiable demand for pricey toners, face masks and creams has plumped up Estée Lauder’s latest results. The 9% rise in sales and an adjusted profit gain of 5% in the fourth quarter both topped expectations. Guidance for the current fiscal year was also well above consensus. Full-year operating margins climbed for the fourth year running to a record 17.6%.