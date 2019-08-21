Opinion / Columnists STREET DOGS: Herd mentality costs investors BL PREMIUM

From Alan Steel, chairman of Alan Steel Asset Management:

When I started in 1969, because of political turmoil here and Vietnam over there, the FT all-share index fell 38%. It fell again, more than 20%, in 1971 when Rolls-Royce went bust. It collapsed more than 70% from 1973 because of the oil crisis when the oil price rose two-thirds overnight. Wait for it. From $3 a barrel to $5.