THE LEX COLUMN: So you also want to be a CFA?
The number of people with the Chartered Financial Analyst title has shot up exponentially as Chinese push the demand
20 August 2019 - 05:05
Financial markets roll and reel. The number of analysts rises inexorably, despite bank lay-offs. Entrants for chartered financial analyst (CFA) exams have increased 11% in 2019. Chinese applicants, up almost 18%, are driving demand. Financial liberation of China’s communist-run economy is giving way to spreadsheet tyranny. But what value does CFA certification bring — to successful examinees or global capitalism?
For a jobseeker, CFA certification is evidence of an understanding of financial metrics and methodologies. It is an entry requirement for all but the most junior investment jobs at a swath of financial businesses.
