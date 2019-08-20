Opinion / Columnists FT'S LEX THE LEX COLUMN: So you also want to be a CFA? The number of people with the Chartered Financial Analyst title has shot up exponentially as Chinese push the demand BL PREMIUM

Financial markets roll and reel. The number of analysts rises inexorably, despite bank lay-offs. Entrants for chartered financial analyst (CFA) exams have increased 11% in 2019. Chinese applicants, up almost 18%, are driving demand. Financial liberation of China’s communist-run economy is giving way to spreadsheet tyranny. But what value does CFA certification bring — to successful examinees or global capitalism?

For a jobseeker, CFA certification is evidence of an understanding of financial metrics and methodologies. It is an entry requirement for all but the most junior investment jobs at a swath of financial businesses.