STREET DOGS: What gets investors into trouble

A popular saying is that it’s not what you know, but what you don’t know, that gets you into trouble. That might be true, but what’s likely to get you into more trouble are the things you think you know, that just ain’t so.

People will tell you that it’s naïve to think the laws of supply and demand apply to the stock market; that it would make investing too simple. That something far more complex determines stock prices. But that just ain’t so.