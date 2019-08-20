CAROL PATON: Mcebisi Jonas’s ‘After Dawn’ doesn’t provide a solution
But the book makes it clear that the social compact struck in 1994 has expired and a new deal must be sought
20 August 2019 - 05:15
There is no mystery involved in what needs to be done to save SA’s economy. It is all there in black and white and has been for years.
For the past seven years, a comprehensive plan on everything from fixing appointments in the public service to expanding employment has been gathering dust in the office of the president in the form of the National Development Plan.
