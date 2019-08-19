Why Japan is a better investment bet than China

We are often asked why our funds have little direct exposure to the Chinese economy, but substantial exposure to Japan. Many clients have read about China’s strong GDP growth over the past 20 years, and a natural assumption is that growth is likely to be sustained in future. This in turn is expected to lead to high returns for equity investors.

We question both these assumptions. The past may not be a reliable indication of what lies ahead for the Chinese economy.

George Magnus (former chief economist at UBS and currently an academic at Oxford University) believes China’s impressive performance over the past two decades is unlikely to be repeated. In his recent book, Red Flags: Why Xi’s China is in Jeopardy, he cites the following reasons:

Demographic headwinds: China’s working-age population has already peaked and will decline at a faster rate than in Japan and Europe.

Debt: China has accumulated a huge debt burden since 2007, effectively borrowing from the future to boost current growth. The necessary debt service and deleveraging will slow future growth.

Exchange control: China closely controls the renminbi exchange rate, resulting in many pressures and risks as the flow of capital into and out of the country increases .

Environmental concerns: t he Chinese environment — particularly its water resource — is hugely degraded and cannot sustain the current economic model.

Rising inequality: m any Chinese have little protection from labour regulations and no social safety net. A more inclusive economy appears politically essential but can only come at the expense of growth.

Each of these impediments to growth is formidable in isolation. In combination they present a uniquely difficult challenge. Even a well-orchestrated realignment of the economy will slow future GDP growth sharply.

Furthermore, a recent Financial Analysts Journal article argues that high growth in GDP has little correlation with good equity returns. The study evaluated 43 global markets over the 20 years from 1997 to 2017. The most striking growth was in Chinese real GDP per capita, which grew 8.2% a year. Yet the real return on Chinese equities was only 0.7% a year. In contrast, SA’s real GDP per capita grew by a paltry 1.3% a year, yet the real return on SA equities was 6.1% a year.

The study concluded that what mattered most for total equity returns was firstly real growth in dividends a share (2.8% a year in SA, compared with -3.0% in China), and secondly net share buybacks or issuance (the “supply” of new equity). The MSCI China index grew its market capitalisation by an incredible 27.5% a year over the 20-year period, but if you adjust for the net new issuance of equity the annual price return was only 0.9%!

This can be well illustrated by comparing cumulative total returns for high-GDP-growth China with low-GDP-growth SA. Over the 20 years under review, total returns from the FTSE-JSE all share index were 2.3 times those delivered by the Shanghai A-share index (both expressed in dollars).

If high GDP growth does not guarantee good equity returns, what other factors can we consider?

Uncrowded markets offer greater potential for attractive entry valuations.

After-study has shown that long-term equity returns primarily depend on the initial valuation. We love buying companies at prices we believe are substantially below their intrinsic value (wide margins of safety). However, to find attractively priced opportunities in our competitive world requires us to hunt in uncrowded waters.

Research broking house Bernstein’s crowding measure is based on institutional ownership (active bets), sentiment from sell-side analysts’ ratings and price momentum, and expectations from earnings forecasts and valuations. Its June report indicates Japan as the least crowded global market, with the most crowded being North America.

Given that Japan is so uncrowded, we would expect attractive valuations, especially relative to the US. This is indeed the case – the Tokyo stock price index (Topix) is back at global financial crisis-level ratings. Its relative rating to the S&P 500 is currently the cheapest it has been in at least 30 years.

Corporate governance that prioritises shareholder returns

Why is Japan ignored? There is a consensual bear case stuck on poor growth prospects from ageing demographics and persistent deflation. However, we have already shown that overall GDP growth has little bearing on equity returns.

In addition, Japanese companies are seen as value traps that ignore shareholders. The reality is that corporate Japan is changing, with a focus on improving governance that prioritises shareholder returns for the first time. This can be seen from growing dividend distributions and increasing share buybacks. It is also evidenced by the removal of antitakeover clauses (poison pills), the sale of cross holdings and the gradual improvement of returns on equity as huge cash balances are reduced or debt markets exploited to lower surplus capital.