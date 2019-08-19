LUKANYO MNYANDA: Nothing to show for all the Eskom noise
Lack of concrete action has seen the government use up much, if not all, the goodwill that came with the change of administration early in 2018
19 August 2019 - 05:06
Occasionally I still get asked what’s the difference between working in SA and the UK.
The answer is often that it’s much more interesting here and there seems to be something happening every day. It’s not always good news but, nonetheless, there is always something to excite or scare you, depending where you stand on any one issue. Boredom is not something one can complain about.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.