KEVIN MCCALLUM: Awesome Foursome triumph is etched in gold The South African swimming victory 15 years ago at the Athens Olympics will be celebrated for a long time yet

Ryk Neethling put out a timely reminder yesterday that August 15 was the 15th anniversary of the day he, Roland Schoeman, Lyndon Ferns and Darian Townsend won gold in the 4x100m at the Athens Olympics.

It is a moment worth remembering and celebrating for the enormity of what these four men achieved in the biggest swimming race of the Olympics.