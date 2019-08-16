Opinion / Columnists GENEVIEVE QUINTAL: Accusers become defendants in defamation cases High-profile hearings involving public figures draw attention BL PREMIUM

In the age of disinformation and misinformation — yes there is a difference — where people are constantly having to try to distinguish between fact and fiction, defamation cases like the ones we have seen recently, are important.

Three high-profile defamation cases involving public figures have been lodged with the courts, the first being former finance minister Trevor Manuel’s action against the EFF. In May the high court in Pretoria awarded Manuel R500,000 in damages after the EFF alleged in a statement that he had overseen a “nepotistic” and “corrupt” process to appoint new SA Revenue Services commissioner Edward Kieswetter.