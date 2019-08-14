MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Big wineries face a poser in cutting it with craft products
Brand messages can get confusing when small batches emerge from large operations
14 August 2019 - 05:08
Wine brands (as opposed to wine labels) create expectations about what is in the bottle, which is why it behoves critics to form their judgments in a blind tasting.
When you approach a wine in a sighted environment you are expected to have preconceptions, otherwise the marketing people have failed in their task. Since the aesthetics of taste are far more subjective than most of our other judgments, we are all more susceptible to the subliminal messaging associated with a brand’s attributes.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.