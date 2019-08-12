Opinion / Columnists GAVIN RICH: Settled Boks pass test of character By winning what was effectively a final at a difficult away venue, Rassie Erasmus’s team came up trumps in a mini version of the play-off stage at the World Cup BL PREMIUM

Apart from the confidence boost and the galvanising effect on the nation of getting their hands on silverware, perhaps the biggest plus to come out of the Springboks’ emphatic win in the Rugby Championship decider against Argentina was how comfortably they survived their test of nerve.

By winning what was effectively a final for them at a difficult away venue, the Boks came through a mini version of what they could end up experiencing if they get deep into the play-off stage of the World Cup.