LEON LOUW: Icasa's pay-TV 'musts' make for daft twaddle Draft amendments to sport broadcast regulations border on the absurd, and some are even illegal

The Independent Communications Authority of SA’s (Icasa’s) draft sports broadcasting regulations are such incoherent babble that they should be called “daft regulations”.

To the limited extent that intelligible intent can be fathomed, they are mired in absurdity and illegality. That somebody drafted the daft draft, which others read and took seriously, is deeply disturbing.