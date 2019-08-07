STREET DOGS: Best hedge fund managers
07 August 2019 - 05:10
From an article at Institutional Investor:
Seeking a high-performing hedge fund manager? Try hiring one who drives a minivan. A study conducted by university researchers Stephen Brown, Yan Lu, Sugata Ray and Melvyn Teo found that hedge fund managers who own sports cars make riskier investments, while minivan owners are more cautious.
