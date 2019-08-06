STREET DOGS: On risk and ruin
06 August 2019 - 05:10
From Michael Harris of Price Action Lab in a Forbes interview:
There are some chart pattern traders who claim that although most patterns fail if they can be right 20% of the time they can profit because they make on the average a lot more than they lose, ie, the payoff ratio is high. The first problem with this claim is that a low win rate exposes the trader to a large risk of ruin. Even when tossing a fair coin a long streak of tails is possible before the relative frequency starts converging to 0.5. Now imagine what can happen if the coin is biased 80% tails: a long sequence of losing trades is more than certain.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.