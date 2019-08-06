Opinion / Columnists DUMA GQUBULE: There are many ways to kill Eskom’s debt The government employees’ pension fund, the unemployment insurance fund and the Reserve Bank could plough surplus money into the utility BL PREMIUM

If God were to listen to SA’s economic problems, she too would cry. Over the past two weeks, the economy has staggered from one crisis to another.

First, finance minister Tito Mboweni announced a R59bn bailout of Eskom over two years — in addition to the R69bn over three years he committed in February. Then I was invited to speak to people who wanted to exhume the national development plan (NDP), our lodestar according to President Cyril Ramaphosa.