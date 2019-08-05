Opinion / Columnists GAVIN RICH: Rassie not expected to tinker too much before Pumas clash Beast Mtawarira and Trevor Nyakane replacing Steven Kitshoff and Frans Malherbe probably the only changes BL PREMIUM

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus is doing the right thing with his selection for Saturday’s Rugby Championship decider against the Pumas in Salta.

The indications are that he will make minimal changes to the starting team, and no change to the match-day 23, that did duty against the All Blacks in Wellington in the second Championship match.