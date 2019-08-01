Opinion / Columnists SIMON BARBER: Ambassador Marks in for a bumpy ride under Trump’s banner The senate foreign relations committee has recommended Lana Marks’s appointment as the US representative in SA BL PREMIUM

Donald Trump is in the habit of telling citizens he doesn’t like to go back to the countries they or their antecedents came from. In the case of his Mar-a-Lago chum Lana Marks, he asked nicely. The senate foreign relations committee has recommended that her appointment as ambassador to SA be confirmed. She should be headed over as soon as the full chamber agrees.

The daughter of a Lithuanian Jew who emigrated to SA in the 1930s, Marks is seen as an unusual choice. Perhaps she will be a good one. Good people have represented vile leaders. Herbert Beukes, Pretoria’s man in Washington in the late 1980s springs to mind. His heart was in the right place and he let you know what he thought of PW Botha.