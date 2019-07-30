Opinion / Columnists STREET DOGS: Fear will cost you BL PREMIUM

The biggest fear for many of us is investing at exactly the wrong time. But anyone that’s held back from the market in recent years because they thought it was overpriced and a major correction was bound to affect us sooner or later should take note of this advice from Philip Fisher’s investment classic, “Common Stocks and Uncommon Profits”:

“Postponing an attractive purchase because of fear of what the general market might do will, over the years, prove very costly. This is because the investor is ignoring a powerful influence about which he has positive knowledge through fear of a less powerful force about which, in the present state of human knowledge, he and everyone else is largely guessing.