CLAIRE BISSEKER: Eskom is cannibalising the country’s future
Past efforts at fiscal consolidation have been wiped out, and political considerations have tied the hands of policymakers
30 July 2019 - 05:06
It is impossible to overstate just what a disaster the new bailout for Eskom is for SA’s public finances — not to mention the public psyche. Despair is setting in at the size of the fiscal mountain SA must climb and the alarming absence of a detailed strategy to return Eskom and other bankrupt state-owned enterprises (SOEs) to financial viability.
Promises by previous finance ministers that in future SOEs would be financed in a “deficit-neutral” manner, through the sale of state assets and cash injections from strategic equity partners, were wishful thinking.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.