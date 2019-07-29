Opinion / Columnists GAVIN RICH: Draw against the All Blacks keeps the Boks humble A second consecutive away win over the world champions would have upped the burden of World Cup expectation BL PREMIUM

There was an obvious preferred result, but holding the All Blacks to a draw might have been the perfect outcome for the Springboks in Wellington.

Of course Duane Vermeulen’s Boks would have preferred to have won, but the pre-World Cup narrative that would have followed a second successive away win over the world champions would have increased the burden of expectation on them.