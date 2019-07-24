Opinion / Columnists STREET DOGS: How to think differently Arne Alsin: An investor needs to think and behave differently from other investors BL PREMIUM

From an article by Arne Alsin at FT.com.

An investor needs to think and behave differently from other investors. One way to do that is to process information differently. All investors assign a relative weight to information inputs. So thinking differently can be facilitated by recognising where the majority of investors assign too much weight (information is "overrated") or too little (information is "underrated").