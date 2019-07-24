ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Capitalism needs to evolve or die

To understand liberalism’s view on capitalism’s tendency to collapse, consider why liberal polities include antitrust laws and competition policies. Indeed, for liberal capitalism to flourish it is necessary, somewhat paradoxically, for it to be regulated. The best example probably is the Word Trade Organisation’s work. Consider this: for global trade to be increasingly free, it is necessary to create institutions and a big fat book of laws, regulations, standards etc. So, you proscribe regulation to encourage free trade, then prescribe how trade should be conducted. Wrap your head around that, dear reader.

Anyway, within countries, if there is no legislation, and in the absence of regulation, powerful corporations would simply gobble up smaller competitors, collude on prices with rivals, share bosses across boards of directors, corner markets, mislead consumers and prevent new entrants, among many other connivances. In the US, the Sherman Act, which is usually the first we study, is a body of regulation (yes, regulation) to, as its full title states, “protect trade and commerce against unlawful restraints and monopolies”. So, to promote trade you have to establish protection. But this is not what I am writing about; I get carried away, sometimes.

One of my two favourite economists, Mariana Mazzucato (the other is Branko Milanovic, and I should probably declare that we have been friends since our time at the World Bank) wants to save capitalism from itself. She believes, quite correctly, that the dominant political-economic system of our time is creaking under the weight of its own excesses. Okay, those are my words. It has become clear, nonetheless, that a decade after the global financial crisis, capitalism is the cause of all major problems in society, from inequality to global warming. That’s a bit of a stretch, but never mind.

Mazzucato believes that a remodelled capitalism that draws on old ideas — those of dead white men who are considered the founders of economics — Adam Smith and David Ricardo — and start with a debate on value theory, which had its heyday more than a century ago. The basic premise of Mazzucato’s work is that the state can be (and has been) innovative and entrepreneurial. In short, she believes that capitalism can be remodelled.

She is not alone in this. Here I am trying to justify all that stuff about self-destruction mentioned above. Ray Dalio, founder of the world’s most profitable hedge fund, Bridgewater, said earlier in 2019:

“All good things taken to an extreme can be self-destructive and everything must evolve or die … This is now true for capitalism.”