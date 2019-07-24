ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Capitalism needs to evolve or die
Some economists call for a remodelling of the economic system that has lifted hundreds of millions out of poverty, but at a high cost
We have moved, within a decade, or so, from “capitalism is in a terminal crisis”, to “how do we save capitalism from itself?” This is either the last kick of a dying horse, or there is a distinct possibility that capitalism will be “saved”.
As I may have mentioned previously, I am not so sure that capitalism will die anytime soon. At the edge of fantasy, I would venture to say that the wealthiest and most powerful capitalists would force capitalism underground, so to speak. Think shadow banking or offshore accounts in privately owned islands.
In the last column, I dropped a line that Karl Marx thought that capitalism would end someday, but he did not give us an exact date. How convenient. It’s like predictions about the Second Coming; somewhere it is written that there will be a Second Coming, but nobody knows when. Marxists and their religious brethren share a passion for fundamentalism …
Nevertheless, hard as it may be to believe, Marxists and liberals share a belief that capitalism, left to its own devices, will destroy itself. Marxists refer, correctly, to capitalism’s inherent contradictions; to exploitation, inequality and alienation of workers from, among others, the things that they produce. That’s a whole new conversation.
It has become clear, nonetheless, that a decade after the global financial crisis, capitalism is the cause of all major problems in society, from inequality to global warming. That’s a bit of a stretch, but never mind.
To understand liberalism’s view on capitalism’s tendency to collapse, consider why liberal polities include antitrust laws and competition policies. Indeed, for liberal capitalism to flourish it is necessary, somewhat paradoxically, for it to be regulated. The best example probably is the Word Trade Organisation’s work. Consider this: for global trade to be increasingly free, it is necessary to create institutions and a big fat book of laws, regulations, standards etc. So, you proscribe regulation to encourage free trade, then prescribe how trade should be conducted. Wrap your head around that, dear reader.
Anyway, within countries, if there is no legislation, and in the absence of regulation, powerful corporations would simply gobble up smaller competitors, collude on prices with rivals, share bosses across boards of directors, corner markets, mislead consumers and prevent new entrants, among many other connivances. In the US, the Sherman Act, which is usually the first we study, is a body of regulation (yes, regulation) to, as its full title states, “protect trade and commerce against unlawful restraints and monopolies”. So, to promote trade you have to establish protection. But this is not what I am writing about; I get carried away, sometimes.
One of my two favourite economists, Mariana Mazzucato (the other is Branko Milanovic, and I should probably declare that we have been friends since our time at the World Bank) wants to save capitalism from itself. She believes, quite correctly, that the dominant political-economic system of our time is creaking under the weight of its own excesses. Okay, those are my words. It has become clear, nonetheless, that a decade after the global financial crisis, capitalism is the cause of all major problems in society, from inequality to global warming. That’s a bit of a stretch, but never mind.
Mazzucato believes that a remodelled capitalism that draws on old ideas — those of dead white men who are considered the founders of economics — Adam Smith and David Ricardo — and start with a debate on value theory, which had its heyday more than a century ago. The basic premise of Mazzucato’s work is that the state can be (and has been) innovative and entrepreneurial. In short, she believes that capitalism can be remodelled.
She is not alone in this. Here I am trying to justify all that stuff about self-destruction mentioned above. Ray Dalio, founder of the world’s most profitable hedge fund, Bridgewater, said earlier in 2019:
“All good things taken to an extreme can be self-destructive and everything must evolve or die … This is now true for capitalism.”
What brings Mazzucato and Dalio, and any number of economists who are not obsessed with cost-benefit analysis and utility as the prime desideratum of their approach to “the economy”, is acceptance of capitalism’s failures. They accept that capitalism has lifted hundreds of millions of people around the world out of poverty, but the costs have been high — especially the environmental costs.
Capitalism has also worsened inequality among individuals and groups of individuals. We should probably be honest and acknowledge that feudal society was also marked by inequality. And, as much as the stone-cold communists might wish to disagree, the old Soviet Union was not exactly an equal society.
Of course, none of this justifies capitalism’s inequities. The fact remains that no other economic model has worked any better, and its liberal basis is proclaimed as the best idea of the past 400 years. Both were supposed to make everyone better off. Somehow, they failed.