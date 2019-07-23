Opinion / Columnists NEIL MANTHORP: The delicate art of the cut shot Governing body keeps players’ association in the dark over major changes BL PREMIUM

In just under a fortnight Cricket SA will be hosting its annual awards dinner and, with the disappointment of the World Cup taking a painfully long time to subside, it will provide a much-needed opportunity for everyone to remember that, while there were more lows than highs, the year was not all doom and gloom.