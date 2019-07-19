half art
CHRIS THURMAN: Johnny Clegg deserves more than political grandstanding
Questions of cultural appropriation aside, the ‘White Zulu’ showed us the best way to be white
19 July 2019 - 05:08
Is it right to use the death of a public figure for political grandstanding? Jonathan Paul Clegg is dead and his family is in mourning. Friends and fellow musicians are grieving. A country is united in sorrow and affirmation: Johnny Clegg was one of our greats.
