CHRIS THURMAN: Johnny Clegg deserves more than political grandstanding Questions of cultural appropriation aside, the 'White Zulu' showed us the best way to be white

Is it right to use the death of a public figure for political grandstanding? Jonathan Paul Clegg is dead and his family is in mourning. Friends and fellow musicians are grieving. A country is united in sorrow and affirmation: Johnny Clegg was one of our greats.