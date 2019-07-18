SIMON BARBER: If Trump succeeds in bringing back jobs, it will be for robots
High-skilled workers who can operate AI processes will benefit, while the low-skilled will be jobless
18 July 2019 - 06:03
“Tariffs are … most importantly a powerful way to get companies to come to the USA and to get companies that have left us for other lands to COME BACK HOME,” President Donald Trump tweeted last Friday (his caps).
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.