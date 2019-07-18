BULL’S EYE
JEREMY THOMAS: Stock markets are a mug’s game and even poker isn’t a sure bet
With flash boys, opaque transactions and fewer listed companies, the usual ways to make and save money are disappearing
18 July 2019 - 06:06
A columnist in the Financial Times this week suggested that Deutsche Bank’s plan to cull about 20,000 jobs signalled a fundamental change in the world of investment banking: the terminal decline of listed equities as a capital markets business.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.