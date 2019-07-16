Opinion / Columnists MICHEL PIREU: Net-net investment strategy can yield excess returns In the local market, companies like Balwin, Bell Equipment, EMD, ELB, Ellies, Lewis and Primeserv meet the net-net criteria BL PREMIUM

As Charlie Munger explains: “Graham had this concept of value to a private owner: what the whole enterprise would sell for if it were available. And that was calculable in many cases.