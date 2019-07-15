Opinion / Columnists MICHAEL MORRIS: Living in hope of a Lebanese resurgence The country faces grave challenges, but as writer Alexandre Najjar says, hope can be an active ingredient, a claim, against the odds BL PREMIUM

Two days into a visit to Lebanon in June, I sensed my reputation for navigation had fallen to the floor on the grounds of a rattling failure to locate a bookshop I knew was only a few hundred metres from our hotel in Beirut’s teeming Hamra district.