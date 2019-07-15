MICHAEL MORRIS: Living in hope of a Lebanese resurgence
The country faces grave challenges, but as writer Alexandre Najjar says, hope can be an active ingredient, a claim, against the odds
15 July 2019 - 05:04
Two days into a visit to Lebanon in June, I sensed my reputation for navigation had fallen to the floor on the grounds of a rattling failure to locate a bookshop I knew was only a few hundred metres from our hotel in Beirut’s teeming Hamra district.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.