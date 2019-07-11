Opinion / Columnists BRIAN KANTOR: Is Libra simply a bank by another name? SA banks lose as much as R800m a year to credit and debit card fraud. They likely spend even more on trying to prevent fraud BL PREMIUM

Is new blockchain-backed payments system Libra, to be introduced by Facebook, a pure and much lower-cost payments system? Or a bank, or equivalently a money-market fund, upon which transactions can be drawn conveniently for low or no fees?