WANDILE SIHLOBO: Climate change adds to uncertainty over global maize supplies US agriculture department might have overstated area plantings but concerns will only be allayed by a sustained improvement in growing conditions

Erratic weather conditions and more frequent droughts and floods are exacerbating uncertainty in the agricultural sector. While these have largely been a phenomenon of sub-Saharan Africa and Asian countries, the Americas are also starting to experience these harsh conditions.