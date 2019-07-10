Opinion / Columnists ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Putin has a point about the decline of liberalism Populism, ethno-nationalism and the search for racial or ethnic purity have begun breaching the walls BL PREMIUM

A lot of fuss has been made over Vladimir Putin’s remarks about the decline of liberalism, especially of liberal internationalism. Much of the response has been negative. It seems to draw on the old canard that Putin is a bad person, and whatever he says is therefore necessarily bad.