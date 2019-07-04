LUMKILE MONDI: Mavuso and BLSA will have to get out of the boardroom to create capitalism 2.0
New Business Leadership SA boss Busisiwe Mavuso has vital role to play in heading efforts towards an economic recovery and transformation plan through a pact between diverse parties
04 July 2019 - 05:07
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.