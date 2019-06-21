Opinion / Columnists

GENEVIEVE QUINTAL: Time for parliament to buckle down and tackle task at hand

Will these committee chairs and their fellow MPs do the work parliament actually needs them to do? Who knows. Maybe some will surprise

21 June 2019 - 05:06 Genevieve Quintal

