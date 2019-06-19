STEVEN FRIEDMAN: A system to allow voters to choose people, not parties
Multi-member constituencies would bring the benefits of proportional voting and the direct election of MPs
Taking parties’ election lists seriously has become much like believing in the tooth fairy.
In our election system, voters have no say in deciding which people go to parliament — parties decide that. The only control we have over which individuals become MPs is our right to see the lists parties compile, telling us who they will send if they win enough votes.
In theory, we can look at the list and vote for or against a party in the hope that it will get someone into parliament or keep someone out. This is not much of a right even if it actually worked. But it does not work because parties and the people on their lists are free to change them as they please.
The period since the May election has shown this in glorious technicolour. First DA policy head Gwen Ngwenya announced that, although she was elected, she was not going to parliament. Then the EFF announced that Dali Mpofu and Leigh-Ann Mathys, also elected, were not going. And then, of course, we were treated to the sight of a long string of ANC MPs demoted from the cabinet or deputy ministries resigning from parliament to protect their pensions.
This is not the first time party lists have been only rough guides to who will be in parliament. And the message it sends to voters is clear: it is none of our business who parties send to parliament or provincial legislatures; the parties know who is best for us.
We could laugh this off as the price we pay for a system which allows a seat to any party and so any point of view which can persuade a small fraction of voters to support it. But many of us, with good reason, are unhappy that who parties say they will send is not necessarily who they do send.
For some, this shows that we need to move away from proportional representation to a system in which we vote for people, not parties. But they ignore the damage that would do. If a constituency system was used here, the ANC and DA might be the only parties in parliament. The IFP might win a seat or two, but certainly not the EFF.
In theory, we can allow more parties in by introducing the mixed system used in local government, but that means keeping the party list system which is one of the sources of the problem. The answer is surely to keep proportional representation but to change the rules to prevent politicians and parties ignoring the lists when it suits them.
One obvious solution is to follow some other democracies by disallowing any changes to lists for, say, a year after the election unless something clearly unforeseen happens. People who were on the list in elected positions would then be forced to serve as MPs for at least that period.
But our very rigid list system is not the only way of ensuring that the make-up of law-making borders reflects the votes cast for parties. Some systems allow voters to choose parties and candidates. And, if we were to use multi-member constituencies, we could enjoy the benefits of proportional voting and elect MPs directly.
The way this works is that, instead of, say, using one constituency that elects 400 representatives, the country is divided into 100 constituencies that elect four representatives each. This can allow voters to choose individuals but also ensure a result in which parties win seats in proportion to their share of the vote.
Whichever of these changes we make, we do need to move quickly to ensure that voters have at least some say in who represents them in parliament and provincial legislatures.
• Friedman is research professor with the humanities faculty of the University of Johannesburg.