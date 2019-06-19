STEVEN FRIEDMAN: A system to allow voters to choose people, not parties

Taking parties’ election lists seriously has become much like believing in the tooth fairy.

In our election system, voters have no say in deciding which people go to parliament — parties decide that. The only control we have over which individuals become MPs is our right to see the lists parties compile, telling us who they will send if they win enough votes.

In theory, we can look at the list and vote for or against a party in the hope that it will get someone into parliament or keep someone out. This is not much of a right even if it actually worked. But it does not work because parties and the people on their lists are free to change them as they please.

The period since the May election has shown this in glorious technicolour. First DA policy head Gwen Ngwenya announced that, although she was elected, she was not going to parliament. Then the EFF announced that Dali Mpofu and Leigh-Ann Mathys, also elected, were not going. And then, of course, we were treated to the sight of a long string of ANC MPs demoted from the cabinet or deputy ministries resigning from parliament to protect their pensions.