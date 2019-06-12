ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: EFF-led politics of revenge will lead us nowhere

Local bourse could follow Asian stocks lower as US-China trade tensions continue
It takes a minimum of three to five years to get a new department up and running, according to a Parliamentary Monitoring Group report
Finance minister puts an end to business class flights, expensive cars and free booze for mayors and all municipal officials and politicians
Hysteria about changing the Bank’s mandate is unwarranted, especially since the supposed consequences will not automatically ensue
Broader focus is intended to enable new kid on the block to compete with the likes of Capitec
Manufacturing production grew 4.6% in April, the highest level since May 2016, as load-shedding abated
The Copyright Amendment Bill could lead to the Trump administration denying SA preferential access to the US
US president hopes to resolve issues at G20 summit, but Beijing fails to confirm that he has a date with Xi Jinping
Batting coach acknowledges top six must buckle down and improve
Worldwide alcohol consumption fell 1.6% in 2018, an indication of consumers’ desire for healthier lifestyles, writes Leila Abboud
