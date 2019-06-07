Stephen Cranston Associate editor
Opinion / Columnists

WEALTH WATCH

STEPHEN CRANSTON: Morgan Stanley believes compounders are the most resilient in a downturn

These stocks are characterised by strong free cash flow, which is reinvested in innovation and marketing to stay relevant

BL PREMIUM
07 June 2019 - 05:06

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.