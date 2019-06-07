ISAAH MHLANGA: State must decide whether SA has a centrally controlled or business-led economy
The cause of economic stagnation in the first quarter was both local and global, but in particular it was load-shedding and weak domestic demand
07 June 2019 - 05:06
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.