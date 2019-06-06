SIMON BARBER: Donald Trump’s US is positively benign compared with Richard Nixon’s
Former president was a smoother liar than the current one, but no less driven by resentment. And he too fuelled the fear and rage of the silent majority
06 June 2019 - 05:07
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.