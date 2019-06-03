LUKANYO MNYANDA: Hadebe’s departure should prompt a re-engineering of Eskom board

Chinese internet and gaming giant Tencent was 1.2% up in Hong Kong, suggesting a strong opening for major shareholder Naspers
Finances have continued to deteriorate, despite promises to add executives with operational experience and a reorganisation agenda
Former president seems to be resisting attempts to bring him before the commission
Government planning ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address discussed, writes Bekezela Phakathi
In what may be the biggest corporate scandal since Steinhoff, will departed CEO Peter Staude and CFO Murray Munro repay bonuses?
Mining, manufacturing and retail sales were a letdown amid weaker business and consumer confidence and severe load-shedding, writes Asha Speckman
Troops on the Korean peninsula are ready enough, says acting US defence secretary Patrick Shanahan
SA teams count the cost of a brutal Super Rugby season
Doctor’s aim is to equip people with strategies to identify signs of stress, writes Emma Jacobs
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.